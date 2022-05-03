Spokane Valley deputies arrest man found sleeping inside a local business

When deputies arrived at the Spokane Valley 7500 block shop, they arrested the man, who was identified as 40-year-old Darick R. Porter.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man found sleeping inside a Spokane Valley business overnight on Sunday.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office statement, on Sunday. May 1, at about 2:16 a.m., the manager of a shop in the 7500 block of E. Sprague Ave. called the police, reporting a broken door, and a man sleeping in a motor home parked inside the business.

When deputies arrived at the Spokane Valley 7500 block shop, they arrested the man, who was identified as 40-year-old Darick R. Porter. Deputies then learned the complex was shared by two businesses, O.C. Detailing and Lilac City Motors.

According to the statement, the shop manager, who lives in the upstairs area of one of the businesses' buildings, said he came downstairs overnight when he found the front door completely shattered. He told deputies he then noticed the door open of a motor home parked inside where he found Porter asleep.

According to the police statement, during his arrest, Porter told deputies his electric golf cart was outside the shop when he plugged it into an outlet to charge. He told deputies he didn't have a clue how the front door got damaged, but he did notice the door was shattered.

Porter told deputies he entered through the damaged door and saw the motor home parked inside. According to the statement, Porter told police he went inside the motor home after he counted the change in his pocket, and washed his feet. He then put on a couple of clothing items and laid down inside before falling asleep.

Porter told deputies he didn’t have permission to be inside the shop, but he denied causing the damage to the door that, according to the statement it is estimated to be $3,000.

Deputies arrested Porter without incident. He was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree vehicle prowling, and third-degree theft. According to the statement, Porter had also a valid felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.