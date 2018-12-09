SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley coffee bar is giving half off drinks to Freeman High School staff and faculty on Thursday. The day marks one year since a shooter opened fire inside the school.

Crush Coffee Bar posted a message to the Freeman community on its Facebook page. It reads:

“Know that it is okay not to be to okay. Know that you are never alone and there is a community that is still standing with you. 'Hand in hand, we shall walk through the darkness together until we find the light...' -Yvonne Marie Banks. We are, have been and will continue praying for complete revival and peace in your school. Praying for the right people to come into each and everyone of your life’s, to walk along side you through this all. Praying that God gives you the strength you need to get you through your everyday life. Remember there is no time limit on grieving, so take your time to grieve. We all feel grief in many different ways. Know that God not only understands, He has experienced grief, loss and pain too. He knows how much it hurts. We love you.”

Crush Coffee Bar is located at 13411 E. 32nd Avenue Suite F. It is open from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freeman students and staff are also receiving a little extra love on campus this week. The students will enjoy comforting visits from therapy dogs along with extra counselors in case anyone wants to take some time to talk.

