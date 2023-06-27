Spokane Valley City Hall back under construction, repairs could cost upwards of $5 million

The city has brought in Garco Construction to make those repairs, and look at what else needs to be fixed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A portion of Spokane Valley City Hall is being demolished and rebuilt less than six years after the brand new building was finished.

The mayor and council members are still unable to use their own council chambers. An exterior wall began sinking, and parts of the building started to crack.

In 2020, the city filed a lawsuit against Meridian Construction, the main contractor, along with several other companies. That matter is still ongoing.

“It needs to be fair for the city of Spokane Valley tax payers," City Spokesperson Emily Estes-Cross said. "We really need to recoup any expenses that have been incurred as a result of necessary repairs to get the building that we expected to get when we made the initial investment in city hall.”

Repairs could cost upwards of $5 million. The city has brought in Garco Construction to make those repairs, and look at what else needs to be fixed. The exterior wall of council chambers is being demolished and reconstructed. That should be finished by this fall.

10 interior doors also need to be reframed and replaced. Roof and attic work may not be complete until next summer.

If the city and the former contractors do not reach a settlement out of court, the case will be decided at trial, which is currently scheduled for August 2024.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.