Spokane Valley City Council postpones ordinance enforcing stricter laws on camping in city limits

City Council says the ordinance will eliminate conditions that contribute to injury, illness, devaluation of property and crime.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley City Council decided to postpone an ordinance that would enforce stricter laws on camping within city limits during Tuesday night's legislative session.

Deliberation on the ordinance has been pushed to next week. If the ordinance is approved, camping on private property or living in RVs for more than 30 days will be banned. In addition, leaving a large collection of cars out in the open will become illegal.

Both the City of Spokane and Spokane Valley are grappling with how to deal with the area's growing homeless issues. Last week, Spokane leaders submitted a proposal for moving individuals living at the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya.

