Spokane Valley City Council discusses cracking down on illegal massage parlors

Toni Novikoff owns a massage clinic in Spokane Valley. She's noticed more illegal massage parlors pop up in the city.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley is discussing ordinances to crack down on illegal massage parlors.

"The lines can get blurred between what we do and what they do. And not that all of them aren't doing the right thing. But if there are reports of other activity going on, that can reflect really poorly on other massage therapy clinics," said Novikoff.

Novikoff looks forward to the city cracking down on massage businesses that engage in illegal activity, such as prostitution and human trafficking.

Novikoff said, "We have to follow all the licenses and pay all the taxes and all that that is included. And I don't think it's fair that it for any business owner for somebody to not be doing the same."

The city council is discussing two ordinances that target unlawful massage businesses. The first ordinance verity's valid credentials and the second defines the bases for suspending or revoking a business license.

"We've received a lot of complaints," Spokane Valley Chief of Police Dave Ellis said. "And so, a lot of this is community driven, where we have very flagrant ads that are being put online advertising, you know, stuff, illegal sexual acts."

Chief Ellis from says they've received complaints for several months. Police have already began investigating massage businesses that are engaged in illegal activity.

Ellis said, "They've taken action done search warrants and actually conducted investigations that are even still going on as we speak."

The city says they are just focusing on massage businesses because that's where they've received the majority of complaints. They will consider similar ordinances if other industries get complaints.

"The city hopes to protect the welfare of its residents, to reduce crime, and address illegal activity," said Emily Estes-Cross, the PIO for Spokane Valley.

If the ordinances are adopted, they will go into effect within two weeks. There won't be any new requirements added to getting a license, just the verification process.

