SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you in the market for like, A LOT of mashed potatoes? A Spokane Valley church is giving some away for free on Monday.

Sun City Church on East Sprague Avenue is acquiring 38,000 pounds or 19 TONS of mashed potatoes.

The Children's Pastor, Chris Spedick, said the church is expecting the delivery of taters between noon and 2:00 p.m. Monday.

So how exactly does one get 38,000 pounds of potatoes? Spedick said a pastor in Idaho Falls told them about a business that redistributes foods that are close to their use by dates. Don’t worry, the food is not expired. They go to churches, food banks and other places that help people in need. So the church agreed to a shipment. TWT Refrigerated Service gave the church a great deal on the delivery!

Spedick said local food banks and schools are coming to pick up some of the potatoes. He said anyone can come pick some up!



