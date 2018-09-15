SPOKANE, Wash. — In the third round of regional public transportation projects, Spokane Transit Authority will open a transit center Tuesday to decrease travel times for customers and businesses in the West Plains area.

The new West Plains Transit Center, plus a 200-stall park-and-ride lot will open on Westbow Road off I-90. The lot will feature four electric charging stations for personal vehicles, short-term waiting areas for transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft, passenger amenities like heated shelters, real time information signage and security lighting.

STA will hold a public ribbon-cutting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate the transit center's opening. The center is a part of a region-wide service improvement plan called STA Moving Forward to make public transit easier and more convenient for commuters and occasional riders.

The new WPTC will provide more efficient service between Spokane & the West Plains. With the improved Route #62 & new #64, enjoy direct connections between Airway Heights, Cheney, & Medical Lake. Join us for the Ribbon Cutting on Tues Sept 18 at 9:30am https://t.co/5p97nc4n2n — Spokane Transit (@spokanetransit) September 15, 2018

"Reducing travel times and making transit more accessible creates benefits across the board - for residents, for employers and employees and even for others on the road who don't use transit," E. Susan Meyer, STA's CEO, said.

This is the third round of several regional transit projects implemented since voters approved funding for the 10-year plan in 2016.

There have been some great STA service improvements unfolding over the past two years, and even more improvements coming this month!

Check out this update video about the10-year STA Moving Forward plan, and learn more at https://t.co/0UTPPsFYky. https://t.co/DS4Z6uUOAW — Spokane Transit (@spokanetransit) September 11, 2018

Many other improvements will also begin Sunday. A complete list can be found at STA's website.

© 2018 KREM