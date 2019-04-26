SPOKANE, Wash. — A quarter acre of land in Downtown Spokane that sits where Sprague and Riverside meet is going to the dogs.

The new dog park will officially open to the public Thursday, May 2.

Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane said it's the first dog park in a urban setting in Spokane. It's meant to serve people with dogs who live in the many residential buildings in the area.

Tyler Jackson works in Downtown Spokane and brings his dog, Roger, with him every Thursday.

"It's a chance for him to come along and hang out, and I get to walk him downtown," Jackson said.

They spent their walk today on the islands along Riverside Ave. But soon, Roger will have a bit more space to roam, sniff and play.

"It's hard because there's not a lot of area downtown to let your dog out at work," Jackson said. "I see a lot more dogs downtown these days, so it will be really nice to have one here."

Cate Patton created the public Downtown Dog Park Facebook group in anticipation of the park's opening. She hopes the new dog park will allow dogs and their owners to build new relationships in the community.

We may expect to see more dog parks like this. Spokane Parks and Recreation plans to launch a fundraising project later this year to build a dog park in Riverfront Park.

