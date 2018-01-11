SPOKANE, Wash. — The USA Curling National Championships are coming to Spokane in 2020 for the very first time.

Spokane Sports Commission officials said the event will take place February 8-15, 2020 at the Eastern Washington University Recreation Center.

The weeklong event will feature the top men’s and women’s teams in the country. This will help Team USA for the world championships.

The 2020 World Women’s Championship will take place in Canada. The 2020 World Men’s Championship heads to Scotland. The 2019 Nationals are taking place in February at Wings Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“We are excited to be bringing these championships to Spokane, not only because we are confident it will be a world-class event, but also because we constantly strive to help curling thrive in new areas around the country,” said Rick Patzke, Chief Executive Officer, USA Curling. “The genesis of the Lilac City Curling Club is rooted in exposure of the sport in the 2010 Olympics and knowledge from Spokanites who had curled there previously. The support from the Spokane Sports Commission and Eastern Washington University make this a unique opportunity to bring the best curling athletes in the USA there to showcase the sport, and we can’t wait for February 2020.”

