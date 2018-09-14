SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will host a celebration in honor of the reopening of the North Monroe Corridor after a five-month closure on Saturday morning.

Formally known as The Cruise on Monroe, the city plans to host a classic cruise and car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will double as a fundraiser. Drivers can participate for a $10.00 donation.

The car club that brings the most participants will win a 50/50 fundraiser. Half of the funds will support the North Monroe Business District and the rest will go to the nonprofit of the club's choosing.

Come #MeetOnMonroe for a grand re-opening weekend! Today is the annual Craftwalk at the @EmersonGarfield Farmers' Market: https://t.co/84ad31Mdf4



And tomorrow is our first Cruise on Monroe event, with smaller events up and down the entire corridor: https://t.co/zi545F1ejP — North Monroe Business District (@MeetOnMonroe) September 14, 2018

But there's more fun to be had. Spokane Arts, Diamonds in the Ruff and Be Still Kids are just a few of the other vendors offering activities at the celebration. There will also be a blood donation drive benefiting the Inland Northwest Blood Center.

The North Monroe Corridor Project included a reconfiguration of Monroe Street into two travel lanes with a center turn lane, rather that four tight travel lanes and a narrow center lane. The project took place just north of Indiana, near the top of the Monroe Street hill.

Monroe St. reopened a month early on September 6.

