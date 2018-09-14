SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will host a celebration in honor of the reopening of the North Monroe Corridor after a five-month closure on Saturday morning.
Formally known as The Cruise on Monroe, the city plans to host a classic cruise and car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will double as a fundraiser. Drivers can participate for a $10.00 donation.
The car club that brings the most participants will win a 50/50 fundraiser. Half of the funds will support the North Monroe Business District and the rest will go to the nonprofit of the club's choosing.
But there's more fun to be had. Spokane Arts, Diamonds in the Ruff and Be Still Kids are just a few of the other vendors offering activities at the celebration. There will also be a blood donation drive benefiting the Inland Northwest Blood Center.
The North Monroe Corridor Project included a reconfiguration of Monroe Street into two travel lanes with a center turn lane, rather that four tight travel lanes and a narrow center lane. The project took place just north of Indiana, near the top of the Monroe Street hill.
Monroe St. reopened a month early on September 6.