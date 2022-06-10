Terrain's Bazaar featuring more than 95 artists and vendors from across the Inland Northwest

Terrain's Bazaar is coming back to the heart of Spokane on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Streets across downtown Spokane will be filled with vendors selling local art and handmade products on Saturday, June 18.

Terrain's Bazaar is making its way back this year for the spring season featuring more than 95 vendors selling handcrafted goods, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, natural skin care products, home goods, paper goods, and more.

The bazaar is taking place on Main Ave. between Lincoln and Wall Street on June 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to all of the local products, many events and activities will be set up for the whole family to enjoy.

Attendees will enjoy live music, food, an Electric Photoland photo booth, and family-friendly activities. Some of the live music bands include Divine Jewels, Caleb Brown Jazz Trio, Tonya Ballman, The Rodeo, and DJ Spicy Ketchup. Bans will start playing from noon till 7 p.m.