SPOKANE, Wash. – The fifth round draft pick for the Seattle Seahawks, Shaquem Griffin, will be someone people will be talking about for years to come.

Mike Lucas, 14, is missing the lower portion of both of his legs but he has big football dreams. He is a diehard Seahawks fan and this season he will be watching even closer because of Griffin.

“I saw him getting drafted. I could get drafted,” Lucas said. “It is just awesome that I can see a person that has a disability just like me playing the sport that I love.”

Lucas has to use running legs to play football but it does not mean he cannot keep up. With Griffin in the NFL, it's no longer about doubts or labels, but common ground.

“I thought I was the only one with a disability,” he said. “Then I saw other people in wheelchairs, having missing limbs and then just seeing him being in the NFL training with other people that don't have disabilities, it's cool.”

Before Griffin was drafted, before all of the fame, he wrote a letter that started off ‘Dear NFL GMs.’ He took us back to when he was only 8-years-old, the first time he was told he could not play because of his hand.

"I was a defect or something. Like I didn't belong. Because football is for two-handed players," Griffin wrote.

Lucas has a similar memory.

“You will never be good at basketball you will never be good at like standing up basketball,” he said.

He shrugs it off because he know'\s his own strength.

“I don't really care what people say I can just do it,” he said. “I can play football I can play with a disability.”

Griffin's time in the NFL will be bigger than the amount of tackles he makes. His purpose will shine through every fan who thought they could not.

“I feel like all the girls and boys out there with birth defects, we have our own little nation and we've got to support each other," Griffin wrote.

“I like how he thinks I like how he's saying that all of the people that have a disability just like him we are a group we are a family,” Lucas said.

