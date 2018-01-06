SPOKANE, Wash.-- Splash pads are back open for the season, just in time for summer.

The splash pads are a great way to cool down during the summer, but a new report from the CDC may change your mind about them.

The reports found that between 2000 and 2014, public health officials in 46 states reported 500 disease outbreaks connected to pools.

During the time period, more than 27,000 people became sick and eight people died because of disease exposure in pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds. Most of the outbreaks happened at hotel pools and hot tubs.

Officials for the Spokane splash pads say that they use the same weather you shower with or that you drink form your tap. The water is not treated, but it is also no re-circulated.

Splash pads have a backflow prevention system to ensure water does not flow back into the city's potable water system.

As for fountains, there are no fountains designated for recreational use in Spokane except for the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park.

City officials say that they do not see people wading into fountains, but they do ask people who want to cool off in the water, to use the splash pads.

To stay safe from bacteria in any public pool, officials recommend always checking the pool's inspection score and to never drink the pool water.

