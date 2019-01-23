SPOKANE, Wash. — Warming shelters in Spokane are seeing an increase in people seeking shelter every night as temperatures continue to drop.

While the City of Spokane provides funding for shelter facilities and beds, some of these shelters are asking for donations.

"We have more people coming in to the warming shelter, and we're in desperate need of things that people don't think about," said Ken Perine, a major with the Salvation Army of Spokane.

Socks, coats, gloves, backpacks, new underwear: It's a list of supplies that Major Ken Perine with the Spokane Salvation Army said they're looking to add to their warming shelter. While the city is funding things like rent, cots for the visitors and blankets, Perine said he believes there's more the Salvation Army can do to help these people find comfort.

"We're reaching out just to see if they can give us some toiletries, toothbrushes, socks, clothes, gloves, backpacks, jeans, even shoes. Just to give them out so these guys can stay warm in this cold climate," Perine said.

He said every night about 80 people come through the doors looking for a warm place to stay. Just giving them somewhere to sleep isn't always enough.

"People come in here, their feet are wet, and that's not good for them, so we want to give them some nice dry, clean socks," he said.

Perine said giving them these supplies is a part of a larger mission of support and long-term solutions.

"We're not just about housing people. We want to help move them forward, and that's the main idea for a sit like this is to be able to talk to them, help them figure out what's going on in their lives and get them to the right resources to move forward to get off the street," he said.

This Salvation Army location isn't the only shelter that's seeking donations. The South Cannon Street shelter has also expressed their need for clothing items. Perine said the city is doing enough, but they just want to do a bit more.



