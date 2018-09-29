A Spokane area sexual assault hotline saw a significant rise in calls after Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Blasey Ford has accused Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at party in 1982. The hearing on Capitol Hill lasted for hours as the committee probed.

This possibly has led to an uptick in calls to Lutheran Community Services’ sexual assault hotline. Inland Northwest Director Erin Williams Hueter said the reason for the spike in calls could be a combination of both the Bill Cosby verdict this week and the Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford hearing.

This week, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.

PREVIOUS: Calls to national sexual assault hotline spiked during Kavanaugh Ford Hearing

"It's been an emotionally exhausting week between the sentencing of Bill Cosby, the Kavanaugh hearing, and all of things that are happening at the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Williams Hueter explained.

Williams Hueter remarked one of their volunteer-advocates said she lost her voice because they were taking so many calls Thursday night.

"We certainly were expecting it, but I don't think we were expecting it at this level. So whenever there is coverage of sexual violence in any form in the media we see a pick-up in calls. We see more people reaching out for help,” Williams Hueter said. “I think people are sharing their stories in hopes that somebody will understand just how devastating a sexual harassment, abuse, assault is on the survivor and the people they love.”

RAINN, a national anti-sexual violence organization, reported Friday morning an increase in calls to its National Sexual Assault Hotline Thursday night. RAINN also cited the reason for the higher number of calls volumes to be related to sexual violence being mentioned in the media and online.

The Executive Director of Safe Passage Chauntelle Lieske said their North Idaho hotline has not see an unusual amount of calls this week. But she said they have seen significantly more people seeking services since the #MeToo movement began, spurring more conversation about sexual assault. Safe Passage is based in Coeur d’Alene. The violence prevention center serves the five northern counties in Idaho.

Kavanaugh has adamantly denied all of Blasey Ford’s allegations.

PREVIOUS: Trumps orders new FBI probe of Kavanaugh, Senate vote delayed

24-hour Hotline Numbers and Resources

National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

Lutheran Community Services Sexual Assault Hotline 509-624-7273

Safe Passage Hotline (208) 664-9303

© 2018 KREM