SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools leaders and city leaders are asking voters to approve a close to $500 million bond.

They plan to make major improvements to their facilities include building three new middle schools and rebuilding three current ones. City leaders also want to modernize four current libraries and build three new ones.

The bond proposal asks for about $495 million. The state is pitching in close to $58 million, specifically for the replacement schools. All together the project is going to cost $553.2 million.

PREVIOUS: City, Spokane Public Schools vote for multi-million dollar bond measure on the Nov. Ballot

The district estimates Spokane's property tax rate will drop by $2.20 per $1,000 in 2019 because taxpayers in Spokane have been paying more in taxes than some other cities throughout the state for education.

Historically, basic education funding has been the responsibility of local districts and their taxpayers. The McCleary decision hands off that burden to the state. Instead of just pulling money from local taxes, schools are getting funding from the entire state.

The schools are asking for a portion of those savings. They want 98 cents per 1,000 of that $2.20 for schools and libraries. Let's say you have a $200,000 house. You divide that by a thousand and multiple that by .98 and then you divide it by 12 months. You would be paying an estimated $16 a month to fund the facility improvement bonds should they pass.

© 2018 KREM