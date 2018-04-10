SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man has found a retirement hobby that's unique in more ways than one. He spends his free time refurbishing and installing old windmills and to his knowledge, he's the only one in the area doing it.

"I really like doing something that's different,” Hugh Grim said.

If it is as they say, and age really is just a number, then Hugh Grim stopped counting a long time ago.

Grim can often be seen climbing to the top of his 40-foot-tall windmill. He is a former construction foreman and when retirement hit, Grim started looking for a new hobby.

Grim is 87-years-old and he doesn't mind one bit showing off how his old windmills work. That's when inspiration hit in the form of some old farm equipment that had been sitting in pieces at his place.

"I found a windmill and said what the heck? Not everybody is doing that,” Grim said.

So Grim built this one at his place in Garden Springs. Soon, a neighbor saw what Grim did with the old windmill, and asked for one himself.

"We bartered. He brought me a lot of wood, firewood," Grim remembered

That is how his newfound passion was born.

Since 2006, he's estimated that he's refurbished and re-built over 20 windmills across the Inland Northwest. Some projects are easier than others, but sometimes he has to go looking for parts.

The pride of his work resides in his own backyard. The oldest windmill Grim has is over 110 years old.

All have been assembled by Grim, and all kept functioning. Not a bad way to keep busy at 87 years young.

In particular, when it comes to climbing these towers at his age, Grim says it's no big deal.

"Haha I guess just keep moving. I never really slowed down that much. I've always been busy. I like doing stuff,” Grim said.

As long as people keep bringing antique windmills to Grim, he shouldn't have any problems staying young at heart.

