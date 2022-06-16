Spokane residents' feedback needed for new bicycle boulevard in West Central Neighborhood

The study will evaluate both corridors to determine which one is better suited for a future Neighborhood Greenway. Residents have until June 24 to take the survey.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane needs to hear public feedback on design options for a Neighborhood Greenway in the West Central Neighborhood.

Through the 2019 Traffic Calming program, the West Central Neighborhood Council requested improvements to Chestnut Street to reduce through traffic and improve the bicycle route.

The request changed into an allocation of $40,000 to fund a study of the corridor and select appropriate Neighborhood Greenway type treatments, which is a type of bicycle facility, or bicycle boulevard, on a low speed and low volume neighborhood street.

The City’s Bicycle Master Plan identified N Chestnut Street-Belt Street and N Elm Street as bicycle routes connecting the Centennial Trail to A.M. Cannon Park and the West Central Community Center.

The two corridors are parallel and have different characteristics, including the curb-to-curb width, on-street parking, connectivity within the street grid and existing crossing improvements. Spokane City, with the help of a consultant, has developed a conceptual design for greenways on each corridor, and they want to hear people's thoughts.

The survey will evaluate both corridors to determine which one is better suited for a future Neighborhood Greenway.

The facility enhances arterial crossings and wayfinding elements for ease of travel by cyclists of all ages and abilities while adding traffic calming elements to discourage continuous travel by motorists.

Residents have until Friday, June 24 to take the survey, which includes open questions regarding people's opinions in the two alternative routes (Chestnut-Belt Street alignment and the Elm Street route.) Other questions on the survey asked residents which corridor they would prefer if the City were to focus cycling infrastructure on one north-south corridor. The survey also asked participants to review and rate the two alternatives.

Any projects selected through this process will be added to the 20 year street projects list. Eventual construction work could be funded from a variety of sources, including local funds and state or federal grants.

