SPOKANE, Wash. — While Florence is mainly hitting eastern areas of the U.S., people in the Inland Northwest are still feeling some of its effects.

For a Spokane man, this storm is bringing back memories from past events and concerns for some of his family.

"We used to have rattlesnakes and cows...even cows floating. Bulls...it took a bull up the river one year,” William Hall said.

Hall first came to Washington in 1994, but he was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. Hall was there during hurricanes Agnes and Camille that hit the east coast back in the late 60s and early 70s.

Today, he's witnessing one of these storms from a different perspective. Hall's cousin, Dustin Sammons, lives in Jacksonville, North Carolina and is a first seargant in the Marines.

Hall said when Sammons first heard about the then hurricane approaching the coast, he sent his wife and four children over 200 miles away so they would be further from the coast.

Sammons is staying behind to work through the storm and to help his fellow Marines in any way he can.

“He's helping his fellow Marines around the neighborhood and any civilians who need help, anybody who needs help,” Hall said of his cousin.

Hall said with his previous experiences with these storms, he knows how devastating these storms can be.

"There's always concern when you've got loved ones involved, even when you don't have loved ones involved. You're concerned for your fellow Americans," Hall said.

Hall said Sammons and his family are still separated but that hopefully as the days pass they'll be reunited.

Hall said he's been keeping in contact with his cousin and other family members in the area and that they are all doing well.

