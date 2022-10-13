'Right place, right time' | Spokane River dive rescue training turns into real-life rescue

Spokane Emergency Operations team members and other trainees attending a dive rescue training on the Spokane River found themselves involved in a real-life rescue.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Emergency Operations Team members and other trainees attending a dive rescue training on the Spokane River on Wednesday found themselves involved in a real-life rescue.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the SCSO emergency team and other first responders from Boise and Seattle were attending a dive rescue training on the Spokane River, near Boulder Beach, when an officer saw a woman in the water.

The officer alerted other team members and started the rescue. Team members put on their swift water rescue gear and entered the water to assist the woman, who had made it to the center of the river.

A person boating nearby noticed the incident going on and assisted the woman. She had her face underwater, but she was still floating. The person assisting and rescue crews were ultimately able to get the woman to shore, according to SCSO.

Once the woman was brought to shore, Spokane County Fire District 9 provided medical attention. The woman was transported to receive additional services and was placed in protective custody.

"We thank the Good Samaritan for his assistance during this emergency, and this is another example of good people working with first responders to keep others in our community safe," Spokane County Sheriff Corporal Mark Gregory said in a statement.

