SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday, Sept. 28 was the deadline for students in Spokane Public Schools to be vaccinated.

Families in the district had one of two options.

One, you could get your child vaccinated. Spokane requires shots for hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella. Most of the vaccines come in various combination shots, and the number of doses required varies by grade.

Two, you could get an exemption. If you have a personal or religious objection to getting your child immunized, there’s a form you could fill out and it must be signed by a doctor.

What happens if you didn’t do either of these things by Friday? Your child will not be allowed in school on Monday, and will be kept out until compliance is met.

KREM 2 wanted to know: how big of a problem was this really? Just how many kids actually ended up out of school because they didn’t meet vaccine requirements? KREM 2 looked in to it and found out the numbers for the last three school years.

In the 2016-17 school year, 1,623 students were out of compliance. With 29,275 total students in the district, and an average class size of 17, which means almost one kid per class failed to meet the deadline.

But, that number dramatically improved the following year. In 2017-2018, it was cut to almost half: 884 students out of compliance. That’s about one student per every two classrooms.

However, that number dramatically improved the following year. In 2017-2018, it was cut to almost half: 884 students out of compliance. That’s about one student per every two classrooms.

This year, Spokane families were really on top of their game. Out of the nearly 30,000 students, as of Friday, only 511 were out of compliance. That’s less than one for every three classrooms.

KREM 2 asked the district why compliance rates have gone up, and they said that they’ve simply became better at communicating with parents. They use a few different strategies, including social media and the classic method of sending students home with an informational letter. In addition, according to the district, parents have become more familiar with vaccination requirements over the years.

© 2018 KREM