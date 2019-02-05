SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools sent out more layoff notices Thursday.

District leaders said 143 non-certified staff members, including custodial and clerical staff, were notified of their status for the coming school year.

On April 11, the district issued 325 layoff notices to staff members, including 183 teaching-level staff.

The layoffs were based on seniority, according to the district.

The district currently has 4,110 employees, district spokesman Brian Coddington said. The cuts account for an 8 percent reduction in staff overall.

Depending on contracts, some staff will be paid through the end of the summer, while others will only receive pay through the end of the school year this spring.

The staff will be laid off at the end of this school year, and the positions will not be funded during the 2019-20 school year.

Some of the layoffs include reduction in hours, Coddington said. The district could not elaborate on how many layoffs were just reduction in hours, and how many were complete position eliminations.

