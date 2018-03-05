Spokane Public Schools constantly evolving its security plans to prevent school shootings

SPOKANE, Wash. – Schools across the country are always looking for ways to protect themselves from the next school shooting.

Spokane Public Schools is the second biggest school district in the state and they are responsible for 30,000 students. The only district bigger is Seattle. SPS leader said they are years ahead of the Seattle district when it comes to security. They say it is because they have been worked aggressively to figure out what it will take to really protect our kids.

What used to be subtle, is now front and center at Ferris High School on Spokane's South Hill. You can see the school security measures from the minute you walk through the door. It starts with the badge pass system. Only legitimate students and staff are given key cards to get into the building. SPS Safety Director Mark Sterk said it is now standard procedure in every middle and high school in the district.

“You can get into the vestibule, but you can't get any further until you check in with the office,” Sterk said. “And then, smile at the lady in there, and she's going to let you in, you'll hear a click and pull the door. And so, they would only do that if they recognize that I'm someone who has a valid reason to be here. If you're uncooperative, combative, or intoxicated, you're going to wait in here until the resource officer gets here.”

Before they are allowed in, visitors are also cross-checked against a current database of registered sex offenders. As for students themselves, as soon as seat time starts, they are supposed to be in a classroom. Then, all the doors automatically lock. Single point of entry has become standard policy district-wide, but it is still taking some getting used to.

“You've got people who will open a door, prop it open,” Sterk explained.

In an age of mass shootings like Sandy Hook, Parkland and even Freeman, a simple propped door is no longer simple. It is now viewed as a security weakness. Sterk said it is his job to find the weakness and fix it.

"All of the classroom doors have what we call Columbine locks, that means they lock from the inside, so they do not have to step out into the hallway to lock the door anymore. It's just a result of what happened at Columbine,” he explained. “My staff, we critique every shooting that happens across the United States. We try to learn what happened there.”

From the Parkland shooting, he learned an unlocked side door was the reason the suspect was able to get into the building. That’s when he knew he had to figure out the door issues. He said it is a tough balance to strike between what is convenient and what is safe.

The safety plan also includes more than 100 cameras strategically placed across the Ferris campus, inside and out. Every school in Spokane has them, for a total of 1,800 cameras across the district. The interior hallway doors can be automatically triggered from the office, securing certain areas of the school. The doors, or dropdown steel gates, are also installed in every school. As new schools go up, the safety features are built in. The shooting at Freeman High School also prompted some of the technology in the schools.

“One of the things we found out was that we had a need to lockdown the entire district all at one time. We put that technology in place since the Freeman shooting,” Sterk explained. “It means I have a switch in my office now, that I can lockdown every school within 17 seconds.”

In the event of a lockdown at Ferris, the outside glass doors are shatter-resistant, which means you cannot just break a window to get in. While it will not stop a bullet, it would take several minutes to break the glass, even longer to make a hole big enough to climb through. The idea being critical extra time for students to get to a safe place, before a shooter ever got inside. Right now, that feature is only in place at 33 of Spokane's 57 school. Sterk hopes to have it installed in every school in the district within the next 18 months. The same goes for similar shatter-resistant film on every interior window near a classroom door. But what about bulletproof doors, bag searches and metal detectors? It is standard at airports and stadiums, so why not our schools?

“Nothing is off the table. The school board has to make those decisions,” Sterk explained. “Overall, our community is so safe. You don't want to be the one who says it can never happen here, but at the same time, I think the balance is what we were talking about a minute ago. How do we maintain an atmosphere feel like I want to come to school, and I feel safe here, versus, ‘Man, if I have to start to walk through metal detectors, this makes me start to feel like I'm in a penitentiary?’”

PHOTOS: Spokane Public Schools constantly evolving its security plans to prevent school shootings 01 / 10 01 / 10

It is not just the physical features of Spokane schools that are changing. In the last year, the district has added more resource officers, one at every high school and middle school full time. After the Parkland shooter used the fire alarm to draw kids outside, into his line of fire, Ferris now keeps students inside for fire drills.

“We've asked staff, unless you smell smoke, and it's something you can see, stay until you hear from an administrator,” Sterk said. “We try to learn as administrators, and that's one we learned and we implemented it the next day.”

For Ferris Principal Ken Schutz, it is just one more example of the district's increased emphasis on security. Since 2015, SPS has spent $3.8 million on safety measures.

“I think everything we can do helps,” Schutz said.

As threats evolve, the district said it will too, constantly adapting for the sake of the one thing that never changes: The need to keep kids safe.

Many of these improvements, like that shatter resistant film on the windows, was only possible because of grant funding. Moving forward, that kind of money from the state, or even the federal government, will be critical. The district’s policy of using threat assessment teams is also a crucial tool. Anytime, a student acts out, they cannot come back until they have gone through a number of assessments from experts and mental health professionals. Just another way of trying to spot red flags before a shooting takes place.