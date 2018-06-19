SPOKANE, Wash. – The city of Spokane Public Schools announced the sponsorship for the Summer Meal Program for local students as part of the summer lunch program.

The Summer Meal Program is a federally funded child nutrition program that feeds children during the summer time when school is not in session.

The program is intended for children who rely on school for their meals through the free and reduced-price meal program. Students who participate in the school program can drop in and eat, with no registration necessary.

Children between the ages of one and 18 can eat meals for free when school is not in session.

The Summer Meal Program began Monday and continues every week through August 17. There will be no meals served on July 4.

Children are encouraged to come with their parents for as many days as they want this summer. Parents can bring their own meals but they are not allowed to eat any of their child’s meal.

For locations and times or for more information on the Summer Meal Program, visit the Spokane Public Schools website, or call (509) 354-7270.

