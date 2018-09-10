SPOKANE, Wash — While bed bugs are a common problem at many libraries, and other public places, they are not a problem at the Spokane Public Library.

KREM 2 recently received a message from a concerned viewer who says there's a bed bug infestation at the library.

They say it’s because they follow a strict protocol.

So if you ever do come across a bug in your library book, the Spokane Public Library has a strict procedure to squash the problem.

"We're very well prepared for this as libraries face this issue across the country," Amanda Donovan a library communications representative said.

To be clear, Donovan said there is no current problem with bed bugs at the library and there haven't been any recent sightings that she's aware of.

Every quarter, a pest control dog sniffs out the entire building for bed bugs hiding out in library materials.

"Bed bugs have a specific odor and the dog has been trained to smell that. In fact, bed bug sniffing dogs are more than 90 percent accurate," Donovan said.

In the meantime, librarians inspect everything that gets returned.

"Every book and DVD that comes back to the library is closely looked at. You look through the pages, look in the spine. It's pretty obvious to tell if there's any sort of bug in the materials,” Donovan mentioned.

It's a mystery how bed bugs appear. But if the library finds any, the item is bagged up immediately and taken off site and quarantined.

If you happen go through the horror of finding bed bugs in the book or DVD you checked out, Donovan says bag it up and bring right back to the library.

