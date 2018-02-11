SPOKANE, Wash. — The proposed funding for a sports complex in the Spokane school bond cannot be used for a new jail, according to spokespeople for the city and county.

A few people have suggested on social media that if money is being spent on a sports complex, money should be spent on a new jail. The discussion was sparked following a post by Spokane Police on Facebook about apprehending a five-time convicted felon. Commenters made the argument that convicted felons do not spend enough time behind bars because the jail is overcrowded.

Here are a few comments from the post:

"We REALLY need to work on the part of our system that gives these felons some TIME in jail! Spokane judges are terrible at that and its because there is NO ROOM in our jails! We need a jail! Not a 31million dollar sports complex! Thank you for your incredible work officers!"

"Why are we willing to put watching sports in a new facility above public safety?"

"Nice job! The question is why a 5 times convicted felon is on the streets? Millions will be spent on a new sports facility that won't keep us any safer. But not on a jail?. We have a priority problem."

A spokesperson with the City of Spokane and Spokane County both said the two have nothing to do with each other. Funding for the sports complex and the jail are completely separate.

The city spokesperson said the school bond is through the school district. The $31 million is specifically set aside for a sports complex and it is an entirely different funding source which is the school bond. Voters will decide whether to pass the school bond on November 6. The school district would not build a jail and the city has no plans of building one either.

Spokane County runs the jail system in the county. A county spokesperson said a huge chunk of the general fund goes to maintaining the jail.

In 2011, a new jail facility near Medical Lake was proposed. The jail bond did not make it to voters that year. The initial price tag was $250 million and the county eventually got it down to $190 million.

The county spokesperson said they are constantly looking at ways to address the overcrowding, while county commissioners and representatives from various organizations talk about the idea of building a new jail.

