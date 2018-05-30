SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department is asking the public to weigh in on how they are doing. The department launched an online survey to get feedback on its public perception.

In some communities across the country, there is tension between law enforcement and the communities they serve. SPD Officer John O'Brien said that the department does not feel that tension in Spokane but it wants to be proactive in countering it by requesting honest feedback from the community. O'Brien said the department feels this type of engagement is important.

O'Brien said open and honest dialogue is the key to keeping a good relationship between officers and the public. That is why SPD wants to hear the good and the bad from people of all walks of life.

"We all go out there with the goal of serving our community and making it a safer community. So, to know that we have support means a lot," said O'Brien. "We want everybody to be involved. We want their voices to be heard. It's important to us, and we want them to know that we are open and transparent and we will share."

The survey is anonymous, but it does ask for general demographic information like race, gender and age.

Those interested in completing the survey can do so here.

© 2018 KREM