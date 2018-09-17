SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies have reached out to the public for assistance in locating 41-year-old Timmy Wright, who was last seen Sept. 14.

Wright was last seen at about 11 a.m. at his residence along the 600 block of North Best Road. His family said Wright has medical needs and it does not appear that he took his medication with him.

Wright is described as a five-foot-seven, white male. He is roughly 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Wright or have any information regarding his disappearance, you are urged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

