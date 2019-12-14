SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are looking for a robbery suspect after he held a Walgreens clerk at gun-point Saturday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., a man walked into the Walgreens on East Wellesley Ave., according to Spokane police officer Stacy Flynn. The man took about three minutes to gather laundry detergent, stationary pens and fragrance sets, then went to checkout at the register, Flynn said.

He displayed a black and silver semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the clerk, while demanding the clerk empty the register, according to Spokane police.

The man was able to walk out of the store carrying two fragrance sets heading in the northwest direction, Spokane police said. Police used a K-9 unit to track the suspect, but were unsuccessful, according to Flynn.

Police are searching for a man standing about 5-foot 6-inches to 5-foot 8-inches and weighing about 150 lbs. Police said he is described as having a fairly long brown beard and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a large yellow and white 87 on the chest, blue jeans and dark colored shoes, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, or the incident, you are asked to call Crime Check.

RELATED: Police: Minnesota porch pirate takes package, leaves 'thank you' note

RELATED: Spruce tree worth $2,000 stolen from Coeur d'Alene's Cherry Hill Park

RELATED: Spokane police tailing delivery trucks to catch 'porch pirates'