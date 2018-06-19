SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 70-year-old woman.

SPD officers said Linda Bunn went missing from the area of E. Nebraska Ave and N. Perry Street. Police said she is considered vulnerable. Bunn has a history of dementia, which police believe led her to walk away from her home.

Bunn is white, around 5'7" and weighs about 133 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater with a purple sweater underneath and tan cargo pants. She may be without shoes.

Anyone who sees Bunn is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

