SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Officials said Robert Talacon, 43, was last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, dark colored sweater, dark colored t-shirt, light blue shorts and while tennis shoes.

Talacon is a white man about 6’3” tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes. He normally wears glasses but didn’t have them when he left.

Police said he has a medical condition that required medication.

If you see him you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.