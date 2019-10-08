SPOKANE, Wash.-- No suspects were arrested after officers found a man laying in the middle of an intersection suffering from a gunshot wound Friday night.

Just before midnight Friday, Spokane Police Officers responded to Monroe and Maxwell for a reported shooting. The victim was laying in the middle of the intersection after he was shot in the torso, according to the Spokane Police department.

A Washington State Patrol trooper was driving through the area during the incident and spoke with the shooter who remained cooperative at the scene, Spokane Police said. Officers learned during their investigation that the shooting victim was allegedly involved in some sort of “domestic situation” at a nearby apartment complex, according to Spokane Police.

As the victim left the area on foot, he had a confrontation with shooter, Spokane Police said. The victim was shot once during the confrontation and fled a short distance before collapsing in the intersection, according to Spokane Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Spokane Police said. The shooter has not been arrested and was released at the scene, although charges may be brought at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Spokane Police Department is asking any witnesses of the incident or the events leading up to it to call crime check and reference case number 2019-20149960.

RELATED: Post Falls family says potential buyer switched out keys and stole their car

RELATED: Man arrested for drive-by shooting at High Bridge Park