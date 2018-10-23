SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Officers will don yellow ribbons – and longer beards and mustaches – for a good cause.

No Shave November, also known as Movember, is an annual event where officers grow their beards and mustaches to raise awareness about cancer.

Participating officers must donate a minimum of $50 to grow facial hair and be excused from the department’s uniform and appearance guidelines. The proceeds will be donated to the Community Cancer Fund to help fight the disease in the Inland Northwest.

The Spokane Police Department raised more than $3,500 for the Community Cancer Fund last year.

For more information on No Shave November, you can visit the City of Spokane website.

