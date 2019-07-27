SPOKANE, Wash.-- A Spokane Police officer was placed on administrative leave Friday after a ‘use-of-force’ review revealed a violation of the department’s policy.

The officer was involved in a pursuit that later resulted in the suspect resisting arrest and assaulting the officer, Spokane Police Cpl. Teresa Fuller said. During the use-of-force review, Internal Affairs noted an application of force used by the officer appeared to be in violation of the department’s policy, according to Spokane Police.

Based on the type of force used, SPD asked the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to review the incident for any potential criminal culpability, Spokane Police said. SPD initiated an internal excessive force complaint, which will be temporarily suspended pending a determination from the county’s investigation.

The officer will remain on administrative during the investigation process. Further information will be released once the county’s investigation is complete.

