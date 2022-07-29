Spokane Police looking for a missing vulnerable 20-year-old man

The man has been missing since Thursday night. He was last seen near 1600 S. Stanley Lane in Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane law enforcement sent a text phone alert Friday asking for the public's help in locating a vulnerable missing 20-year-old man.

According to the phone text alert, the man has been missing since Thursday night and was last seen near 1600 S. Stanley Lane in Spokane Valley.

The man has dark hair, brown eyes and is of Native Indian descent.

He is wearing Nike slides, blue shorts and a dark shirt when he was last seen.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.