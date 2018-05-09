SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Johnathan Parham, 37, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of 3900 North Maple Street in northwest Spokane.

Parham has a mental health history, and operates at a diminished cognitive level.

Parham is about 5’11 and almost 200lbs. He was last seen wearing a light blue denim shirt, grey pants, and grey tennis shoes.

Due to his medical situation, Parham’s demeanor can be unpredictable and therefore the public is asked not to engage him.

If he is spotted, SPD asks that crime check be called immediately at 509-456-2233.

