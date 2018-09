SPOKANE, Wash. — SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department has located 37-year-old Jonathan Parham.

Officials said he was spotted by a citizen, is safe, and was returned home.

He went missing around 2 p.m. on September 3, in the area of 3900 North Maple Street in northwest Spokane.

Parham has a mental health history, and operates at a diminished cognitive level.

