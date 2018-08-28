SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeowners living in a Spokane neighborhood said unwelcome residents are moving in for free.

Spokane police said they are doing what they can to deal with a homeless problem and trash left behind.

Many people living in the Lower Crossing neighborhood just below Kendall Yards have been residents for years. Residents said the neighborhood was quiet and safe until the unwelcome residents arrived.

"Pretty recently it's gotten pretty bad to the point where I don't really feel comfortable walking down to the river with my dog," said resident Cole Erb. "We've had a couple neighbors, one in particular, have their dog [rummaging] through some needles, some used needles. There's a lot of people within a half mile range, you can see, you know upwards of 20 people."

That's why Captain Dan Torok is often seen patrolling the area.

"There were two tents, and probably I don't know, 30 bicycles in various stages of being taken apart," Torok said.

However, that is just one area along the trail he was referring to. Torok said the unwelcome neighbors have not been very courteous to those with houses in the area.

"A lot of trash, a lot of debris, like I said everything that goes along with camping outdoors right? You have people utilizing the restroom of which there is none," Torok said.

By that, he means human feces have often been found in the area, along with heaps of trash.

"Each year it's thousands upon thousands upon thousands of pounds," Torok added.

"Bike parks, bikes, drug paraphernalia, trash, you know all the above," Erb said. "The officer has been doing a really good job he's been giving people notices checking up on them and making sure that they follow through with that and so definitely in the past week or so you've seen a lot of people kind of hauling their camps out."

As of June, camping on public property in Spokane is considered a misdemeanor and police now refer people doing this to community court where resources are available to them.

"The idea is to get them out of the conditions that they're in. Something that may ultimately help (them), but (they) may choose not to engage, and if that's the case I can't do anything about that, but if there's even 20 percent that engage in the community court process and engage in services and take something away from this, then we are probably further ahead in the game," Torok said.

"I'm really hoping it just becomes a more safe environment that people can really go enjoy like we used to be able to," Erb said.

Torok said his hope is to increase the number of officers available to help with these issues because right now resources are really lacking.

He also said police can't help with camps if they don't know about them. He suggests people call 311.

