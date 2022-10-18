Spokane police capture inmate who went out of the courthouse after eluding officers

The inmate was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate was taken back into jail after he eluded officers while heading into court for hearing.

According to officers, the inmate, identified as 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., deputies with the help of a K9 Unit began tracking Heglund's location, who was was hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 1800 block of W. Dean. He was found at approximately 10:20 a.m. by officers and arrested without further incident. He was transported back to the Spokane County Jail.

Heglund was previously held on two misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and driving impaired,. He is now facing a new felony charge of second-degree escape for his attempted escape.

The Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office were involved in his capture.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.