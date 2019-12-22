SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man near the Spokane Arena Saturday night after he slapped a woman, who confronted him for peering into her car with a flashlight.

The woman confronted Michael J. Jordan, 36, and told him to leave after she caught him looking into her car windows, Cpl. Ron Van Tassel, spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, said in a release Sunday.

Instead of leaving, the suspect walked up to the woman and slapped her in the face, Van Tassel said. The victim told police she saw a pistol in his hand when he hit her, according to Spokane police.

The victim’s adult son tried to confront the suspect, but Jordan took off running, Van Tassel said. The son chased after Jordan, according to Spokane police.

After the victim’s son caught up with the suspect, there was a brief struggle, Van Tassel said. That’s when the suspect pointed what appeared to be a pistol at the son and yelled for him to stop following or he would shoot him, according to Spokane police.

Jordan took off gain and ran through some houses in the area of Nora and Jefferson, Van Tassel said. A nearby officer saw the suspect and called for backup, according to Spokane police.

Police used a K-9 to track down the suspect, who hid on the back porch of someone’s house, and took him into custody, Van Tassel said. Officers found just over 16 grams of Meth on Jordan and he appeared to be high on Meth, according to Spokane police.

Officers did not find a gun on the suspect, but they did find an expandable baton, Van Tassel said. Spokane police said it’s not clear whether Jordan used the baton to act as if he had a gun or if he ditched the gun somewhere while police chased him, according to Spokane police.

Police booked Jordan, who is an 11-time convicted felon in Washington, into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of felony harassment, first degree assault, second degree assault and possession of drugs.

