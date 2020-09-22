Spokane police searching for missing two-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 2-year-old girl on Monday.
According to Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller, 2-year-old Tanner Lang was last seen in the area of 1000 South Westcliff Plaza at about 4 p.m. on Monday.
Lang's family said she weighs approximately 30 pounds and stands at two-and-a-half feet tall. She is white with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a unicorn. Lang was also wearing colorful shoes, according to Fuller.
Lang knows her name and "is very verbal," Fuller said.
Anyone who knows Lang's whereabouts or sees her is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.