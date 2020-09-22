Spokane police searching for missing two-year-old girl

Tanner Lang was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of South Westcliff at 4 p.m. on Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 2-year-old girl on Monday.

According to Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller, 2-year-old Tanner Lang was last seen in the area of 1000 South Westcliff Plaza at about 4 p.m. on Monday.

Lang's family said she weighs approximately 30 pounds and stands at two-and-a-half feet tall. She is white with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a unicorn. Lang was also wearing colorful shoes, according to Fuller.

Lang knows her name and "is very verbal," Fuller said.