SPOKANE, Wash. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 2019. It refers to a story about the city's efforts to clean the Mirror Pond at Manito Park of algae.

Spokane Parks and Recreation is making progress on the Mirror Pond restoration project in Manito Park by dredging the pond Tuesday.

Parks and Rec. pumped the muck out of the pond and up to a stock pile onsite at the park. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the city announced the next steps for the project.

The city plans to deepen the pond to increase its volume and reduce algae blooms, install treatment wetland to filter out phosphorous and nitrogen before it rebuilds then reintroduce water to the pond.

The last step is to implement a yearly pond management plan to keep it healthy after the rehabilitation.

