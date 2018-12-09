SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane Park Board will vote on a Mirror Pond restoration plan Thursday that has been a topic of concern for many years.

The treasured Manito Park pond has not had significant work done to maintain water depth since 1991, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation.

The new proposed plan would cost $68,370 and would include water quality analysis, subsurface explorations, topographic survey update and pre-design report, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation.

Spokane Parks representative Fianna Dickson said that if approved this plan would be the “next piece of the puzzle” for cleaning up Mirror Pond.

In August 2017, there was a proposal on the table to completely renovate the pond costing over $300,000 including a built-in filtration system, along with adding more trees and plants. This was proposed to achieve the goal of lowering the water temperature and slowing algae growth.

PREVIOUSLY: City plans to fix excessive algae growth in pond at Manito Park

The proposal will go to vote at a meeting Thursday and would need to pass with six votes. The plan has already passed through a Land Committee, according to Dickson.

© 2018 KREM