SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Parks and Recreation came up with a creative new way to bring families together for a little fun this Easter weekend.

The organization hosted the Youth Fishing Frenzy at the Shadle Aquatic Center. What makes it a frenzy? Parks and Rec. filled the pool with Trout so little anglers could practice their fishing between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Kids ages 5 to 14 got their sea legs, with an adult of course, fishing for Trout before the fishing season really gets going. Attendees had to preregister and pay $5 to participate.

The event sold out the day before. 100 kids and their parents took part in the event. It was encouraged to B.Y.O.G. (Bring Your Own Gear) but there was a limited amount of equipment to borrow.