SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation purchased the nearly 50 acres of private property along the South Hill Bluff that was mistakenly logged and bulldozed for $270,000.

Parks officials said the land was purchased as part of a settlement agreement related to the 2017 building of an illegal road. The Park Board voted unanimously on the purchase, which was finalized this week.

This will allow citizens to legally use the full span of trails and open space along the popular scenic area.

Avista, the City Parks and Recreation Department, a golf organization called First Tee and Swedberg Contracting were all part of the project. Although no one took responsibility for authorizing the tree removal and creating the road, a settlement agreement was reached in a lawsuit filed by the Bracher family. They own part of the land that was bulldozed.

In January, the Spokane Parks Board approved an option for the city to buy 50 acres of land from the Bracher family for $270,000. As part of a settlement agreement, the city had until the end of this year to buy it, but the parks director said they wanted to purchase it right away.

