SPOKANE, Wash. — Mountain Gear, a Spokane retailer known for its outdoor equipment and expertise, will close after 37 years.

The closure includes the physical store at 2002 N. Division St. and its online operations, Paul Fish, President of Mountain Gear, Inc., said in a release Saturday. They plan to have a closing sale Friday, where customers can get 20 to 50 percent off at the store, the release said.

The company employs 36 people. Employees will stay in work through January as the company sells its final inventory.

“Our employees and Mountain Gear have built a legacy together,” Fish said. “We helped three generations of people get outdoors and start adventuring, providing the gear and knowledge they needed to be safe and competent. That we were able to do that with the support of our amazing outdoor community - that part feels good. I’m grateful for the support Spokane has provided for so many years.”

Mountain Gear opened in 1983, growing quickly into its Division St. retail location. Fish said vast online competition with “larger entities” contributed to the store’s closure.

“It’s easy to find the lowest price and click ‘Buy,’ Fish said. “That’s great for the customer in some ways, but they’re missing out on the outdoors knowledge available at local stores like ours. We made the decision to stay smaller and to focus on the value of personal touch, while the trend around us was to consolidate and sell to larger entities.”

Fish said he will continue to share his passion for the outdoors by bringing the annual Banff Film Festival to Spokane, as well as touring with the organization in other cities. Mountain Gear hosted the mountain sports film festival in Spokane for more than 30 years, Fish said.

“I got into the business to help people get outdoors and I’ll continue that mission for as long as I’m around,” Fish said.

