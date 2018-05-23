SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is launching a new program to help residents reduce the amount of water they use to water lawns and plants.

The SpokaneScape rebate program allows for up to a $500 credit on a resident’s city utility bill for removing lawn and replacing it with water smart plants and mulch.

City leaders said SpokaneScape is water-efficient landscaping that has been designed specifically for the Spokane area. It focuses on the replacement of lawn with low-volume irrigation and drought tolerant plant material.

To qualify, city officials said the new SpokaneScape areas must be visible from a public street so other community members can view them. The rebate totals 50 cents per square foot of lawn removed. The minimum removal is 300 square feet. Trading out lawn for artificial turf does not qualify.

The program is part of the city’s efforts to encourage conservation of water resources.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KREM