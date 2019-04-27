SPOKANE, Wash. — As the weather starts to warm up, a lot of people will start watering their lawns.

In fact, water usage spikes in the summer months, and people watering their lawns is a big reason why.

Outdoor irrigation on residential properties is Spokane’s largest category of water use, it's why the city wants people to consider transforming their yard to something more environmentally friendly. Different landscaping options can be much more water efficient.

When you think of what a front yard looks like, you might picture grass, trees and maybe the occasional dandelion. Juliane Mora's yard used to look like that until she received a flyer in the mail.

"I was intrigued by that because I'm originally from California where water use is a big problem, there's a lot of drought issues,” Mora said.

The SpokaneScape rebate program allows for up to a $500 credit on a resident’s city utility bill for removing lawn and replacing it with water-smart plants and mulch.

"It's adapted to our climate so that once established it needs a couple of years of watering help, but once it's established it won't need any supplemental water in the summer, it's built for this environment,” Kristen Zimmer with SpokaneScape said.

You might be wondering how do you even begin something like this? Mora said you can make it your own and as simple or as complex as you want it to be.

"What you really need is some imagination and if you don't have that yourself there's plenty of people that can help you with that,” Mora said.

Mora worked with a landscaper, but you can save a lot of money if you do it yourself. While it cost her some money up front, her savings will continue for a long time.

"Our water usage was a lot lower because the majority of what we were using it for was watering this area of lawn,” she said.

While money is nice incentive, it's more about protecting our environment above all. In Spokane water use quadruples in the summer, much of that is used on lawns.

"We know population is rising, we want to protect our Spokane River flows by lowering our water use,” Zimmer said.

So far 22 people have received rebates through the program, which is funded by the city's water revenue. While Mora's front yard isn't what you might picture, she knows it's making a difference.

"We are preserving the resources that we need for long term. So we're keeping water out of being wasted for lawns,” she said.

RELATED: Spokane offers up to $500 credit on utility bill for removing lawn, adding water smart plants

To qualify, the new SpokaneScape areas must be visible from a public street so other community members can view them.

If you're interested in the program you have to apply by November 1, you can apply by filling out an application on through the City of Spokane.

On Saturday, April 27th at 1:30 p.m. you can attend an informational session at the Spokane Public Library Shadle branch.