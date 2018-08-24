SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native Shelly Bailey is passionate about beer and struck by the explosion of Spokane breweries.

“Being born and raised here, there wasn’t all this when I was here…it just seems like the beer culture is a whole different thing for Spokane,” Bailey said.

“It’s more than just beer and making beer. There are families doing this together,” she added.

According to the Washington Beer Commission, five years ago Spokane only had a few breweries, but now there’s more than 20 and that number is only going up.

The commission even calls Spokane a “brewery destination.” Millwood, Humble Abode and Mountain Lakes breweries all opened around the area in the past year.

Bailey appreciates that culture so much that she launched the Spokane Brewery Tour earlier this month, which provides van or walking tours to breweries throughout the greater Spokane area. This guided tour complete with transportation is the first of its kind here.

The Spokane Brewery Tour offers three different tours: The Spokane Brewery Tour, the Valley Tour and a Custom Tour.

The tours rotate through 13 Spokane area breweries and include four samples at each place, souvenirs and transportation. If you go, you will visit at least three breweries and the trip will cost you $55.

Tour availability is Thursday through Monday beginning at noon or 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday are off days. You can also schedule a tour to celebrate your birthday, party with your buds before your wedding or go out for a company excursion.

To learn more or book a tour, visit the Spokane Brewery Tour website.

