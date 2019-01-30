SPOKANE, Wash. — Just a few weeks ahead of Valentine's Day, a Spokane group is asking the community to help spread a little love.

The Spokane Chapter of "Moms Demand Action" is hosting an event Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Women's Club of Spokane on W. 9th Ave. The goal is to write letters for both the Parkland school shooting survivors as well as the Freeman High school community.

This Valentine's Day marks one year since 17 people were killed in the Parkland school shooting in Florida.

Students who survived this tragic day became advocates for gun safety, calling for change to gun laws.

"I know that they've had a really hard year, and we're going to continue to work on reducing the level of gun violence in our country," chapter president Anya Turner said.

Turner became inspired by the students' efforts. She then created a Spokane chapter of Moms Demand Action to help those efforts locally in hopes of reducing gun violence.

"Children that are in school should worry about their school work, being with their friends, family activities," Turner said. "They should not be worried for their safety when they go to school."

The group is asking people to join them Tuesday as they write love letters for the survivors of the Parkland and Freeman school shootings.

"We as moms, here in Spokane, I know we're far away from Florida--opposite sides of the country, but we do care about them and we care about what happened to them," Turner said.

They'll also be writing letters of support to Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for their gun safety legislation.

"It's just a good reminder. And I know it's hard for people to on a cold January evening to get up and go somewhere and do something like this," Turner said. "But every time I do attend one of these events I feel energized and feel like these community oriented efforts really do pay off."

